Oscars 2023 Awards Full List Of Winners: Check Who Won Best Actor, Actress, Movie, Song & Every Category In 95th Academy Awards

Oscar Awards 2023: The 95th Academy Awards are finally here, and with India receiving three nominations (for Best Documentary Short, Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best Original Song), fans are eager to see how India does at the Oscars in 2023. As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gears up to announce the recipients of its honours this year on March 12 (IST 5.30 a.m., Monday), Indian cinema enthusiasts look forward in anticipation of an exclusive Oscar coming home. Oscar Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world and the hit Indian film 'RRR' is up for its first Academy Award. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' recently won the Critics Choice Award and also Golden Globe Award, and is now nominated for an Oscar.

'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' the multiverse sci-fi juggernaut, leads the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' and World War I film 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' both with nine. Jamie Lee Curtis received the 'Best Supporting' actress award at the Oscars 2023 for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Oscar Awards 2023: Here's the list of all the winners

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!



Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Documentary feature

Navalny – WINNER!

Cinematography

"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

Short Film, Live Action

An Irish Goodbye

Deepika Padukone Hails 'Naatu Naatu,' Rahul Sipligunj And Kaala Bhairava Perform. Deepika Padukone announced Rahul Sipligunj And Kaala Bhairava's performance, the singers sang 'Naatu Naatu' on the stage and audience applauded in joy. 'Naatu Naatu' fever takes over the stage. The actress hails the song from 'RRR' and is super proud to be presenting it.



