Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Breaks Internet In Purple Fur Outfit At Oscars After-Party; See Pics

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone became one of the shining points at Oscars 2023 as she introduced Naatu Naatu’s performance at the awards night. At the Oscars main event, she stunned in a black velvet gown by Louis Vuitton. She also flaunted her new tattoo in the pictures. Now, the actress is again all set to stun at the Oscars after-party as she donned a purple coloured fur outfit and shared pictures of the same on her Instagram handle. She kept her hair messy and opted for a blue glittery eye-liner.

Fans of the actress were very excited and proud to see her at the Oscars and praised her in the comments section. “Deepika Padukone will always be the moment,” wrote one user. “SHE'S AT THE TOP OF THE WORLD AND SHE KNOWS IT !!,” added another user.

It was indeed a proud moment for India when Deepika Padukone announced Naatu Naatu’s performance. “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in `RRR`, a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film`s anti-colonial themes, it`s also a total banger,” she said.



She further mentioned, "It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know `Naatu` because if you don`t you`re about to."

Deepika also went emotional as Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, scripting history for India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’ which turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Apart from this, she also has ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Proiect-K’ with Prabhas, and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.