India’s 'Band Of Maharajas' In The Race For Oscars Competes For Best Original Song And Score

New Delhi: Indian cinema has reached another significant milestone as Band of Maharajas, a musical drama directed by Girish Malik, secures eligibility for the Oscars in two major categories. Competing for nominations in Best Original Song with its soulful track “Ishq Walla Daku” and in Best Original Score for the work of celebrated composer Bickram Ghosh, the film has positioned itself as a strong contender on the global stage.

This achievement underscores the creative synergy between Malik and Ghosh, who previously earned Oscar recognition for their 2014 film Jal. Their latest collaboration continues to push boundaries, blending powerful storytelling with the vibrant sounds of Indian music, capturing hearts across the globe.

Band of Maharajas follows the poignant journey of three aspiring musicians from a small border village in Punjab. Driven by their passion for music, they venture into Pakistan, a nation where musical expression often faces resistance from radical factions. The film portrays their struggles, resilience, and the unifying power of art in the face of adversity.

With Girish Malik’s visionary direction and Bickram Ghosh’s masterful compositions, the film stands as a testament to the transformative power of music and storytelling. Producers Puneet Singh and Girish Malik, alongside Clapstem Entertainment, have expressed their pride in the film's international recognition.

“We are overjoyed that Band of Maharajas is now in the race for the contention for nomination at Oscars. This film is not just a story; it is a heartfelt tribute to the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together,” said Malik.

Echoing the sentiment, Ghosh remarked, “Band of Maharajas is a labor of love, and we are grateful for the support and appreciation it has received so far.”

As the only Hindi film in this year’s Oscar race, Band of Maharajas is carrying the banner for Indian cinema on the global stage. With its touching storyline and unparalleled musicality, the film is poised to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide as it continues its journey toward potential Oscar glory.

As the Oscars approach, all eyes are on Band of Maharajas to see if it secures nominations in the highly competitive categories.