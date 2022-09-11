OTTplay Awards: Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam Dhar starrer 'Dasvi' wins Best web original film jury

New Delhi: Yami Gautam Dhar’s growth as an actor has been truly commendable and her performance in the movie 'Dasvi' proves it the best. While the film brought Yami in a whole new character of an IPS officer which ruled over the hearts of the audience and the critics, now the film has received the Best web original film jury award at a recent OTT award.

Well studded with a talented star cast, Dasvi ruled over the masses with its strong story, and indeed registering a big win for the Best web original film jury award at a recent OTT award is surely worth it. Yami in the character of IPS officer Jyoti Deswal has presented yet another acting spectacle in the film.

The actress received a great critical acclamation for her part. On the other hand, her pairing with Abhishek Bachchan was also loved by the audience. Having the presence of yet another smaller cast, Nimrat Kaur as Abhishek’s wife also delivered a top-class performance that added an extra star to the film.

Additionally, with Dasvi, the actress once more delivered a narrative with a significant lesson that had the power to convey to its audience the value of education.

The international premiere of Yami's next movie 'Lost' is scheduled to take place during the 13th Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Meanwhile, she also has a very interesting lineup ahead with Lost, OMG 2, and the other two projects that she has worked on, and the official announcement is yet to be made.