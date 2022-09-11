NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

OTTplay Awards: Sara Ali Khan bags 'Breakthrough Performance of the Year' for 'Atrangi Re'

On the work front, the actress recently wrapped up filming for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal and was recently seen filming for "Gaslight" opposite Vikrant Massey.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Sara Ali Khan won the 'Breakthrough Performance of the Year' at OTT play awards
  • The actress won it for the movie 'Atrangi Re'
  • The film was directed by Anand L Rai

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan had given a powerful performance as Rinku Suryavanshi in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re . Her performance was accepted a and aprreciated by the audiemces and the crtics alike.

In a recent award show, Sara was awarded as the breakthrough performance of the year for Atrangi Re. The actress donned upon a beautiful blingy tube dress and looked stunning as always. She truly owned the award function with her dazzling presence.

The actress while receiving the award said, “Namaste everybody, thank you so much for this. I have said this before and I will say it again, I think that the only good thing that happened to me in 2020 was everyday that I spend on Anand Ji’s set being Rinku for Atrangi Re. So, thank you for appreciating me, thank you for giving me love and I hope that I can always continue to own the opportunity to do what I love the most which is to entertain all of you, so thank you very much.”

