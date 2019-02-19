हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
P Diddy

P Diddy's wax figure decapitated at Madame Tussauds

The outburst caused an estimated USD 300,000 in damages.

P Diddy&#039;s wax figure decapitated at Madame Tussauds
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Rapper and music mogul P Diddy's wax figure was brutally decapitated in New York City Madame Tussauds. 

According to NBC, an unidentified assailant toppled over his wax figure on the ninth floor of the iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum on Sunday, causing the figure's head to fall off.

The attacker, who was reportedly yelling and aggressively gesturing towards the wax statue, proceeded to stomp on the decapitated head.

New York police is investigating the matter and they described by police as white or Hispanic and in his 20s or 30s, Page Six reported. 

The outburst caused an estimated USD 300,000 in damages. The motive for the attack remains unclear. 

 

Tags:
P Diddyp diddy wax statueMadame TussaudsMadame Tussauds Wax MuseumMadame Tussauds Wax Museum New York
Next
Story

Nothing personal against Atif Aslam, but towards Pakistan government: Arko

Must Watch

PT6M45S

Surya Kiran jets collide mid-air during Aero India Show practice in Bengaluru, one IAF pilot feared killed

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close