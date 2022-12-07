P.V. Sindhu takes inside her stunning yet comfy home in the latest episode of ‘Where The Heart Is’ season 6, says, ‘My home mirrors my love for nature’- Watch

New Delhi: Built with love, on an idyllic hill in Hyderabad is the home of the first woman in Badminton to win a silver medal at the Olympics, P. V. Sindhu. The beautiful space decorated with the accolades of the Sindhu family, has been featured in episode four of the show ‘Where the Heart Is’ season 6.

Spanning across three Storeys, PV’s home offers a stunning view of the city she grew up in. The hilltop home combines minimalistic layouts with bold accents. There is an abundance of space and clean lines throughout the house. The pièce de résistance in her house is undoubtedly her medal room, which celebrates all of her honours, medals and trophies from a life well lived. In typical practical fashion, her home gym is right next to the trophy room, to remind her of the hard work and determination that has taken her to great heights in life.

Her home has been designed considering both comfort and functionality, to ascertain the family has everything that they need in one place. The first two floors are occupied by the family and the third floor houses a home theatre and a terrace garden. In addition to a large dining room and kitchen, there are several bedrooms on each floor. Off court, PV enjoys spending time with her nephew on their terrace garden, and watching movies with her family in their home theatre.

Take a tour of P.V. Sindhu's home

PV Sindhu’s home is a haven of peace and quiet, and the functional design of her home helps her to relax and spend time with those she loves. The ace badminton star is one of the most successful sportspersons in India. She is also the first badminton player from the country to win two consecutive medals at the Olympic Games.