Paan Singh Tomar writer Sanjay Chouhan dies, funeral to be held today

NEW DELHI: Acclaimed writer Sanjay Chouhan breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday (Jan 12) evening. According to the TOI, Sanjay (62) was suffering from chronic liver illness. He has to his credit films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'I Am Kalam'. He also has co-written 'Saheb Biwi Gangster' films with Tigmanshu Dhulia. He is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara.

The website reported that his funeral will be held on Friday at 12.30 pm at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Reports stated that Sanjay was born and brought up Bhopal, where his father worked for the Indian Railways, while his mother was a school teacher. He started his career as a journalist in Delhi, before moving to Mumbai after he wrote crime TV series, Bhanwar for Sony TV in late 1990s.