Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Dubey coming together for a new project?

New Delhi: The year 2020 has definitely been a memorable one for in the realm of entertainment. While 2021 is ought to bring a plethora of surprises for all you viewers, it seems there is a grand one in store for all of us!

Talented performers Ravi Dubey and Abhishek Banerjee were recently seen together and it seems they also shot a small segment for a top OTT player.

Wonder if that’s a prelude for a bigger project that lies ahead?

Ravi and Abhishek have emerged as two of the most bankable names in the industry. Having belted out critically acclaimed films and series, the actors have delivered phenomenal performances creating a niche for themselves.

It will surely be exciting to watch both of them create magic on screen.