हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Abhishek Banerjee

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Dubey coming together for a new project?

Ravi and Abhishek have emerged as two of the most bankable names in the industry. Having belted out critically acclaimed films and series, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Dubey have delivered phenomenal performances creating a niche for themselves.

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Dubey coming together for a new project?

New Delhi: The year 2020 has definitely been a memorable one for in the realm of entertainment. While 2021 is ought to bring a plethora of surprises for all you viewers, it seems there is a grand one in store for all of us!

Talented performers Ravi Dubey and Abhishek Banerjee were recently seen together and it seems they also shot a small segment for a top OTT player. 

Wonder if that’s a prelude for a bigger project that lies ahead?

Ravi and Abhishek have emerged as two of the most bankable names in the industry. Having belted out critically acclaimed films and series, the actors have delivered phenomenal performances creating a niche for themselves.

It will surely be exciting to watch both of them create magic on screen. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhishek BanerjeeRavi DubeyOTTpaatal lok actor
Next
Story

Red Fort violence: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu 'wanted' by Delhi Police, releases fresh video saying 'start accepting the truth'
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M9S

Rahul Gandhi indirectly targets PM Modi on Twitter