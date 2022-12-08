Pakistani actress Armeena Khan brutally trolled for flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot, see pics

NEW DELHI: Pakistani actress-model Armeena Khan, who recently announced that she and her husband Fesl Khan are expecting their first child, became a target of trolls for sharing her maternity photos. Taking to social media, Armeena dropped a bunch of dreamy photos from her maternity shoot flaunting her baby bump.

The mom-to-be looked gorgeous and flaunted her mommy glow as she posed for the lenses in some beautiful attires. In the first photo, Armeena got dressed up in a peach frill gown and cradled her baby bump. In the second photo, the couple posed together and looked super adorable. In the third photo, Armeena is dressed in an olive-coloured gown and gazes straight into the camera. The fourth photo shows her in a rust-coloured dress against a lush green backdrop. Take a look at Armeena Khan's maternity shoot below:

As soon as she dropped the photos, her fans thronged the comment section and poured congratulatory messages and wishes for the mom-to-be. "Mashallah Mashallah babes, Can’t wait to meet the little angel," wrote Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha. Nimra Khan wrote that she is "so happy".

However, netizens trolled the actress for her maternity shoot. Some users accused the actress of making them feel uncomfortable with her maternity shoot. However, the 'Bin Roye' actress decided to not take things lightly and clapped back at the haters for their derogatory comments on her maternity shoot.

Sharing a comment by one such hater who reduced maternity shoot to a 'Hollywood copy' and said it was 'unfortunate that women have to feel empowered by copying the kuffar (disbelievers_", Armeena responded, "Hey ladies! Don't be like [her], she is a hypocrite."

She followed that up with a PSA saying that she plans on talking about her delivery and all the details involved. "MY SPACE, not yours. If I haven’t triggered you religious fanatics enough yet, watch this space," she added.

For the unversed, Armeena Khan and Fasl Khan dated each other for several years before they secretly tied the knot in February 2020.