Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar reacts to BOLD photoshoot with Shoaib Malik, breaks her silence on affair with cricketer

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar hogged the limelight recently for her alleged link-up with cricketer Shoaib Malik. After reports suggesting trouble in the marital paradise of Malik and Sania Mirza popped up, pictures of Ayesha's old photoshoot with the cricketer splashed all over the internet. Ayesha has finally broken her silence on the reported link-up.

In her latest interview with SomethingHaute, Ayesha opened up on why people targeted her in Shoaib and Sania Mirza's rumoured divorce news. She said that the viral photoshoot took place in 2021 but the media took it up this year after the controversy popped up. She further added that it was a professional photo shoot, and that no one would post the full photoshoot online if they were having an affair.

Ayesha clarified that having affair with married individuals always turns her off and would never date a married man or otherwise legally bound.

Omar was most recently seen in TV shows including Miss You Kabhi Kabhi, Mera Dard Bayzuba, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2, Phir Bulbulay, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, and Habs.

