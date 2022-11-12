Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar reason behind Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza divorce? Her BIG controversies will surprise you!

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has hogged attention amid the speculation over Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik's divorce rumours. It was after Sania's cryptic social media posts that buzz around trouble in their marital life started to take over the internet. And now, several media reports have alleged that Shoaib is dating Pakistani model Ayesha. However, neither of the them has made any public statement regarding the development.

Ayesha Omar is not new to controversies. She has time and again been in the centre of one for either her bold avatar or statements. Amid Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza separation rumours, let's take a look at Ayesha's major controversies over the years:

SHOAIB MALIK DATING AYESHA OMAR?

Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar's name got linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik probably due to the intimate pictures of the two which were part of a photoshoot they did long back. They had collaborated for a bold photoshoot some time back and now internet is digging out old stuff amid Shoaib's separation rumours with wife Sania Mirza.

AYESHA OMAR'S LEAKED PICS FROM THAILAND TRIP

Ayesha Omar in her latest interview on Momina’s Mixed Plate opened up on her leaked pictures controversy from the Samui vacation, she went with the host and actress Maria Wasti. This incident dates back to 12 years and she stated that now she doesn't really care about the trolls. Her pictures from Thailand trip leaked from Facebook where she had uploaded it.

AYESHA OMAR FACED SEXUAL HARASSMENT

In the wake of the MeToo movemen, Ayesha in her 2020 interview with actor Ahsan Khan on his show Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan, revealed that she has also been a victim of sexual harassment. She stated, "I have been through harassment in my career and life, so I understand how it feels. I don’t have the courage to talk about it yet, maybe someday I will. But I can totally relate with everyone who has been through it."

AYESHA OMAR'S DANCE AT A WEDDING

A video of Ayesha Omar dancing at a friend's wedding went viral and netizens bashed her for wearing a black lehenga and sleeveless choli. She grooved to Malaika Arora's hit song Munni Badnaam but got brutally trolled for her dress.