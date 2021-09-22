हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayeza Khan

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan recreates Sridevi’s song 'Mere Haathon Mein’ from Chandini

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has called late Bollywood actress Sridevi one of her favourite actors and inspiration both as an actor and mother.

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan recreates Sridevi’s song &#039;Mere Haathon Mein’ from Chandini
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has mesmerized her millions of fans by recreating the dance moves of late Bollywood superstar Sridevi on the hit Lata Mangeshkar song, 'Mere Haathon Mein', from the 1989 film 'Chandni'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mehar Posh' actor shared a video in which she can be seen dancing on the song featuring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor, The News reported.

Ayeza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 10 million followers, wrote, "Up next Geeti ki shadi... Are you ready?? "

The video has won the hearts of her fans on social media, the report said.

Recently, Ayeza had revealed that late Bollywood star Sridevi will always be on the top among her 'favourite' actresses and that she has been an 'inspiration' for her, both as an actress and a mother.

Ayeza had said, "Among so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon. An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother."

