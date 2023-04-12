Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Poses In Front Of Lord Ganesha Idol As She Shares Her Cambodia Photo Album, Indian Fans Shower Love

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently shared her photo album from vacay to Cambodia and gave a sneak-peek into how she spent her amazing time there with friends. In one of the clicks shared, she can be seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha Idol. Dressed in a cool white shirt, Hania looked adorable flaunting her cutesy dimples.

PAKISTANI ACTRESS GETS LOVE FROM INDIAN FANS

The Pakistani actress got all the love from her Indian fans. One user commented: Now more respect for you, lots of love from India. When some tried to troll her, fans came to her rescue and one person wrote: Sorry to interrupt.. but God is one.. only religion is divided. Kya ho gya agar hania ne hindu god k sth pic click kr li to.. I have seen bohot sare hindus .. mosque m chadar chadhane jate. I think, we should appreciate this. Human beings m bhed bhaw hote h but Aise bhagwan m to differentiate mt kro

HANIA AAMIR'S VIRAL DANCE VIDEOS

Recently, she was in the news for dancing to Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, at a wedding. The video went viral on the internet and was widely shared, with fans hailing her superlative energetic dance moves. Not just Naatu, she also grooved to some other Bollywood songs like Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga and Koi Mil Gaya. The actress wore a golden sharara with white sneakers.

Hania made her screen debut with the comedy film Janaan in 2016. However, she got famous with Titli and Visaal. In 2017, she featured in the comedy-drama Na Maloom Afraad 2 and the aerial combat-war Parwaaz Hai Junoon in 2018. Hania was noted for her performances in the 2019 drama Anaa.

In 2021, she was seen portraying Hala Hamza in the family-drama Mere Humsafar opposite Farhan Saeed and became a household name. The TV show The gained huge popularity not only in Pakistan but also in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.