Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Looks Breathtaking In Ombre Saree, Shows Off Her Moves - Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently dropped a video of hers from Quetta on the sidelines of the Pakistan Literature Festival. She opted to wear a stunning ombre saree with a sleeveless blouse, keeping her hair open, and looking picture perfect as always.

Mahira's fun video shows off her moves, priceless expressions and her love for posing. She captioned it: Quetta ka mausam, hawa aur yeh saari. Take a look here:

Mahira Khan was reportedly invited as a guest at the Pakistan Literature Festival being held in Quetta.

On the work front, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed will be soon seen in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original titled Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

She was also seen in Bilal Lashari's action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan co-starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. The film released in October 2022.

On the personal front, Mahira Khan got hitched to her longtime boyfriend and businessman, Salim Karim in 2023. She was previously married to Ali Askar and the couple has a son. However, they got divorced in 2015.

Mahira made her big Bollywood debut was with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees.'