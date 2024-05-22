Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Meets Her Lookalike At Airport, Their Photos Go Crazy Viral!

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently had a chance encounter with her doppelganger Kurasah Anwer Sheikh. Latter took to social media and shared her pictures where many commented on how similar they look. After she posted the photos, netizens couldn't keep calm.

One person wrote on her timeline: SAME SAME while another one said: Are you two related ? I don't know you but I always thought you resembled Mahira. The social media influencer has a solid fan following of 89.4K followers on Instagram alone. While Mahira wore a greenish-beige co-ord set, Kurasah was seen in a green chikankari kurta.

In many of her photos, Kurasah's uncanny resemblance with Mahira is evident.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan recently attended the Pakistan Literature Festival held in Quetta. On the work front, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed will be soon seen in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original titled Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

She was also seen in Bilal Lashari's action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan co-starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. The film released in October 2022.

On the personal front, Mahira Khan got hitched to her longtime boyfriend and businessman, Salim Karim in 2023. She was previously married to Ali Askar and the couple has a son. However, they got divorced in 2015.

Mahira made her big Bollywood debut was with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees.'