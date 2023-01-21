Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's unseen wedding dance on 'Husn Hai Suhana' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who has a huge fan following in India as well - thanks to her drama Humsafar with Fawad Khan and Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, recently attended a starry wedding. She was present at the Mehndi function of famous celebrity PR Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James with Emaan Dharani in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan wore a stunning golden lehenga-choli set, looking absolutely sensational. A video of hers grooving with other gorgeous ladies on a superhit Bollywood song 'Husn Hai Suhana, Ishq Hai Deewana' featuring Karisma Kapoor has gone viral on the internet. Several fan clubs shared it on social media.Take a look here:

Recently, she was seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022, which took place at Saudi Arabia. Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' in 2017 was seen sharing a moment with Hrithik Roshan, and the two chit-chatted as they shared the table along with top international star Jackie Chan. Their pictures went viral on social media, with fans wanting to see them together on reel.

The actress started her career as a VJ in 2006 followed by her big screen debut in much talked about film 'Bol' in 2011. It starred Atif Aslam as well. But it was classic drama 'Humsafar' which made her a household name in the country.

She was also named in BBC's 100 Women list announced on November 23, 2020. Her latest release 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in pivotal roles became the highest earning film in Pakistani and won global recognition as well.