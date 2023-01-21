topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PAKISTANI ACTRESS

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's unseen wedding dance on 'Husn Hai Suhana' goes viral - Watch

Mahira Khan's viral wedding dance video: Mahira Khan made her starry Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' in 2017. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's unseen wedding dance on 'Husn Hai Suhana' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who has a huge fan following in India as well - thanks to her drama Humsafar with Fawad Khan and Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, recently attended a starry wedding. She was present at the Mehndi function of famous celebrity PR Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James with Emaan Dharani in Pakistan. 

Mahira Khan wore a stunning golden lehenga-choli set, looking absolutely sensational. A video of hers grooving with other gorgeous ladies on a superhit Bollywood song 'Husn Hai Suhana, Ishq Hai Deewana' featuring Karisma Kapoor has gone viral on the internet. Several fan clubs shared it on social media.Take a look here: 

Recently, she was seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022, which took place at Saudi Arabia. Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' in 2017 was seen sharing a moment with Hrithik Roshan, and the two chit-chatted as they shared the table along with top international star Jackie Chan. Their pictures went viral on social media, with fans wanting to see them together on reel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The actress started her career as a VJ in 2006 followed by her big screen debut in much talked about film 'Bol' in 2011. It starred Atif Aslam as well. But it was classic drama 'Humsafar' which made her a household name in the country.

She was also named in BBC's 100 Women list announced on November 23, 2020. Her latest release 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in pivotal roles became the highest earning film in Pakistani and won global recognition as well. 

 

 

Live Tv

Pakistani actressMahira KhanMahira Khan viral videomahira khan videoMahira Khan newsMahira Khan trolledpakistani actress newsPakistani actressesWedding videosviral wedding videos

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu