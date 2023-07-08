Pakistani Actress Mahnoor Baloch Makes Controversial Statement About Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'SRK Doesn't Know Acting, Is Not Handsome'!

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch's latest interview has gone viral on social media. Why? Well, the 53-year-old American-born Canadian Pakistani star has made some controversial remarks about none other than Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview on the talk show Had Kar Di, she shared her opinion on what truly makes a person attractive.

PAK ACTRESS ON SHAH RUKH KHAN

On being asked about Shah Rukh, Mahnoor said, "Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don't have any aura, so people do not even notice them," Baloch said on the talk show.

"It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful," she added.

Her controversial statements on SRK received flak from fans across the globe.

WHO IS MAHNOOR BALOCH?

The American-born Canadian Pakistani actress is also into direction and was a model too. She made her television debut in 1993 with the drama serial Marvi. In 2000, Mahnoor Baloch started directing and producing her drama serials. Her first serial as director was Lamhay, followed by Patjhar Ki Chaioon.

In 2013, she was seen in a Pakistani film titled Main Hoon Shahid Afridi. In the same year, she made her Hollywood debut in Torn playing the role of Maryam. The film is directed by Jeremiah Birnbaum and written by Michael Richter. It featured Mahnoor Baloch, Faran Tahir, Dendrie Taylor and John Heard.