Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat slams haters for focussing on her 'bra colour' on Independence Day post!

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani film and television actress Mehwish Hayat wished her countrymen on Independence Day (August 14) and it hogged the limelight for all wrong reasons. The stunner blasted haters for trolling her.

Mehwish Hayat took to Instagram (IG) and wrote: "The Quaid said, “It is only with united effort and faith in our destiny that we shall be able to translate the Pakistan of our dreams into reality." Hoisting the flag is not enough, if we really respect this country, we need to embody the ideals of our forefathers. Happy Independence Day."

Later, when haters commented on her innerwear with distasteful remarks, she bashed them on her IG story. Here's a screenshot:

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been trolled online.

Meanwhile, in other news, a female TikToker in Pakistan was abused and harassed on Independence Day. As per IANS, Lahore police on Tuesday registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from a female TikToker and her companions at the city's Greater Iqbal Park on Pakistan's Independence Day.

As per the FIR, the complainant stated that she, along with her six companions, were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people "attacked us".

A video of the incident started circulating on social media with citizens expressing anger over the actions of the men in the video.