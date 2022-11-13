Pakistani actress-model Ayesha Omar accused of breaking Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's marriage, bashed mercilessly

NEW DELHI: Popular Pakistani actress and model is the latest talk of the town, and not for some reasons. Ayesha has grabbed all attention amid the speculation over tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's separation rumours. It has been reported that Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for almost 12 years, have headed for a split. Adding fuel to the fire, Sania dropped some cryptic social media posts hinting that not all is well in their marriage. And now, several Pakistani media reports claimed that Shoaib is dating Pakistani model Ayesha Omar and it was his closeness to her that led to his marriage with Sania hitting the troubled water. Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any public statement regarding the development.

Amid the latest buzz over her closeness to Shoaib Malik, Ayesha Omar has been mercilessly bashed by netizens on social media. Ayesha, who is seen as quite active on Instagram and has been regularly promoting brands, has been trolled badly by some users. She has been accused of breaking Sania and Shoaib's marriage. Some of the fans even trolled Shoaib Malik for allegedly cheating on his wife.

Take a look at some of the hate comments we found in her comment box:

"Tumhi ho ?? Jisne saniya mirza ka basa basaya ghar ujad diya???"

"Are yaar iska naam abhi pata chala ek meme se mene to padha iske wajah se divorce hua Sania Mirza ka sahi hai ky"

"Ni matlab na shkl lgri na akal ... Kohinoor ko divorce deke kachra utha lia shoaib ne to. God will never forgive you . Dunia me itne ldke h tumhe shadi shuda mard hi pasnd aya"

"kuu kisi ki jindgi barbad krba rhi hai"

"Jo reel life m kar rahi thi wahi real m krne LG gyi kitni ghatiya kism ki aurat h muh bhi suar jaisa h"

"Yehi thedhe muh wali mili thi Shuaib ko... Beta wese tu Mirza ko deserve bhi nhi karta tha..."

"Shoib bhai pasand to theek ladki kiye hote iska muh dekho"

"Imagine you getting reach because of you cheated with somebody's husband"

"Kisi ka ghar tabah krke kya mila.. Tu b khushi se ni jee payegi jb tu budhi ho jayegi fr aur kisi ko dhundega wo"

"Duniya ki saari badsurat aurat ek taraf yeh aurat ek taraf upar se manhusiyat faylatey hue"

"Saniya mirza ki kabhi barabari nahi kar sakti kisi bhi chiz me...usne jitna naam kama liya hai utna kabhi nahi kama sakti ye"

"If the rumour of seperation is true ...and Shoaib cheated with this woman on a phenomenal lady like Sania Mirza.. l am pretty sure that he will regret it very soon and wallahi you'll don't fear Allah swt ..... Won't you ever face Allah ??? How are u going to have peace in ur life ??? #shameonu"

"Tujhe sach mein ek minute k liye bhi Darr lagta h qabr mein jane se? Tune ek ghar tabah kiya h tujhe iski saza ka andaza bhi nhi hoga. Jub humein qabr mein utar jata h to kuch ghanton k baad hi keede humein khana shuru karte hein. Kabhi kabhi to koi jungli jaanwar bhi laashein nikaal leta h jinpar Allah ka azaab hota h. Tune ek shaadi shuda mard ko apni taraf mayal kiya. Tune kya hi kar diya tujhe maloom nhi ki kisi ki talaq ka sabab banna Allah ki nazar mein sabse bada gunah h kufr k baad. Allah tujhe maaf kare meri dua h kyunki agar nhi karega to tujhe andaza nhi tujhpar duniya se hi sazayein shuru ho jayengi. Allah tujhe maaf kare"

"Shame on you.. Chi inti dirty mind ki aurat ho tum... Dusro ke ghar me aag laga kar.. Chen ki sukun le rahi ho.. India wale tere jese makkar aurat ko lanat ke siwa Kuch nahi denge"

Ayesha Omar is not new to controversies. She has time and again been in the centre of one for either her bold avatar or statements.

Sania and Shoaib have been married for 12 years and together, they have a son. A Bollywood Life report stated that Sania Mirza, winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, has been reportedly living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

As per several media reports, Pakistani model Ayesha Omar's name has been dragged in the high-profile separation rumours. Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik worked with each other for a daring photoshoot almost a year back. Rumour mills say that it was his proximity to Ayesha that apparently led to a rift in his marriage with Mirza. However, there is no confirmation on the report so far. In addition, the main reason behind Shoaib and Sania's alleged discord is also not clear.

Speaking of Ayesha Omar, she is a Pakistani actress and popular Youtuber. She has long been a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She is also one of the most fashionable actresses in Pakistan. As per several reports, Ayesha is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including 'Kollege Jeans', 'Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay', 'Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan', 'Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi', 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', 'Bulbullay', 'Meri Gudiya', 'Mera Dard Bezuban', and many more.