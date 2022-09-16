NewsLifestylePeople
Pakistani actress Resham BRUTALLY trolled for throwing plastic in river, says 'sorry' after backlash - Watch

Pakistani actress Resham massively trolled online for her latest video. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Pakistani actress Resham BRUTALLY trolled for throwing plastic in river, says 'sorry' after backlash - Watch

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Resham's latest video where she can be seen throwing plastic in the river received a massive bashing on social media. The Internet lost its chill after the clipping went viral. The actress can be seen on a bridge, feeding the aquatic animals. 

Resham uploaded the video on Facebook a few days back in which after feeding the animals, she emptied the plastic packets of food into the river. Many people reacted to the incident after netizens lost their cool over it. 

Renowned Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi wrote on Twitter, “Distributing aid on camera to victims of horrific floods caused by giant climate change calamity right after throwing groceries and plastic shoppers/trays into a river (also on camera)."

However, soon after the incident, Pakistani actress Resham was quick to issue an apology. She shared a video on social media apologising for her actions. "I am a human, and it is in the nature of humans to make mistakes," she said.

On the work front, Resham is a renowned name in Lollywood as she has worked in several hit films including the National Award for Best Actress in film Sangam (1997) and Nigar Best Actress Award for Jannat Ki Talash (1999).

She has also featured in several TV dramas over the years.

 

