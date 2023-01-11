Pakistani actress Sadia Khan reacts to her dating rumours with Aryan Khan, says 'he's a well-mannered boy'

New Delhi: Pakistani actress-model Sadia Khan hogged limelight after her picture with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan from New Year's celebration in Dubai went viral on social media. Soon, rumours of them dating each other were splashed all over. Days after the buzz caught fire, Sadia reacted to the relationship reports and called it 'baseless'.

Sadia recently told UAE's City Times, "It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news.”

Adding more, "This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around. I deny all the rumours as baseless and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect!"

Sadia revealed that the two had met at a New Year's Eve party in Dubai and clicked pictures, like many others.

Not just Sadia, rumours about Aryan dating Moroccan beauty and Bollywood stunner Nora Fatehi were also reported in the media. However, turns out all were rumours with no fire.

On the work front, Aryan will be working on first project, a web series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It is set to go on floors this year.