Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussyn Massively Trolled For Celebrating Diwali In An Indian Attire

Mumbai: Diwali is a festival of lights where it is said that it is a win over evil and every individual can celebrate the victory. But seems like Pakistan doesn't believe in this festival and those who celebrate from their country face the wrath. Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn recently posted her video of celebrating Diwali in Indian attire at her friend’s place. The actress faced backlash for wearing a saree and bindi and celebrating the festival of lights.

The post shared by Sonya as she celebrated Diwali read, "Pakistan is a beautiful mosaic of cultures and beliefs, and we must celebrate our minorities as vital parts of this nation. As Muhammad Ali Jinnah said,' You are free, you are free to go to your temples... You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the State.'This quote reminds us that every community enriches our society."

She further wrote,” Let’s honor the rights and freedoms of all our citizens, ensuring that everyone feels at home in Pakistan. It’s their country too, and we embrace all cultures with open hearts and together we can create a future filled with respect, unity, and love."

The actress faced a lot of criticism and many unfollowed her calling it trash that they cannot stand. One user said,” I have NEVER seen a Hindu celebrity celebrating Muslim festivities like this. This is BS on another level, they all are looking like lost clowns! Unfollowed”. Another slammed her and wrote,” Minorities can celebrate their celebration in Pakistan but why you all celebrating ajeeb“. One more user expressed anger over her wearing a bindi “This is shameful... Why are you wearing Bindi?”.

When one user questioned if she was Hindu on her post, Sonya said, "Meri friend (designer rashmi kumari) ny lagai hai, Jin k ghar diwali celebration pe invited thy hum. Hum hi sab family hain unki In Pakistan (My friend (designer Rashmi Kumari) gave it to me who organized the party. We were invited to their Diwali celebration at their home. We are their only family here in Pakistan)."

Indeed social media is a place where things blow out of proportion all the time.