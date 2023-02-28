topStoriesenglish2577923
USHNA SHAH

Pakistani Actress Ushna Shah Smashes Trolls Who Commented On Her 'Indian Style' Red Bridal Lehenga, Says 'You Didn't Pay For My...'

Pakistani Actress Trolled: Ushna Shah was brutally trolled for wearing an 'Indian Style' red wedding lehenga on her D-Day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Ushna Shah recently had a fairytale wedding with golfer beau Hamza Amin. The newlywed bride looked gorgeous in her bright red lehenga-choli and beautiful jewellery while the groom too dazzled in traditional sherwani attire. However, her starry wedding did irk a few netizens who commented on her 'Indian Style' wedding attire. 

A few trolls tried pulling her down with comments like "They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture. We shouldn't tolerate it as it spoils our own culture, traditional values ​​and religious values ​​as well. #UshnaShah". Another one wrote: "Pakistanis have their own cultures and religion. Stop trying to import Indian cultures in Pakistan. We're Muslims and our religion doesn't allow us to wear this kind of stuff. Stop spreading negativity." 

Well, smashing all this hate, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah strongly reacted and roasted the trolls back. She put up on her Instagram story: "Mrs Amin, to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora: purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey aameen."

"Beigaani shaadi mein jo uninvited photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam," she added.

She also shared a glimpse of her wedding through a video post on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Ushna Shah made her acting debut in 2013 with Mere Khwabon Ka Diya and later gained stardom with the 2014 thriller romance Bashar Momin. She was loved for her performance in dramas including Thoda Sa Aasman, Neelam Kinaray and Ru Baru Ishq Tha.

Alif Allah Aur Insaan got her Hum Award for Best Negative Actress. She also won the Best Emerging Talent Female at the 4th Pakistan Media Awards for Mere Khwabon Ka Diya.

