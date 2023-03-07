Pakistani Actress Zara Noor Abbas's Sensational Dance On Pinga In A Green Golden Lehenga Choli Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: These days social media is abuzz with viral wedding videos. Netizens are interested in watching videos of happy dancing from around the world and especially we have seen many Pakistani wedding videos making up for viral content oflate. Recently, actress Zara Noor Abbas's sensational dance video at a wedding on Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's Pinga song broke the internet.

Pinga is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' featuring Ranveer Singh besides these two lovely actresses in the lead roles. The song has great choreography and we must say Zara Noor tried her best to match the steps. The crowd cheered for her and dressed in green and golden lehenga choli, she looked gorgeous. Take a look here:

The video was originally shared on Instagram by OPM Shoots aka Osman Pervaiz Mughal, a digital creator from Pakistan. The stunning Zara Noor Abbas has Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab and Badshah Begum to her credit. She made her film debut with Wajahat Rauf's Chhalawa in 2019 and later appeared in Asim Raza's Parey Hut Luv in the same year.

In 2017, Zara got married to her fellow actor Asad Siddiqui, the nephew of Adnan Siddiqui. Reportedly, the two met on the sets of Kis Ki Ayegi Baraat. The wedding took place in Karachi.

Earlier, dance videos of actress Hania Aamir on popular Bollywood songs including Naatu Naatu from RRR, Current Laga from Circus and Bijlee Bijlee went viral online. She was performing at a wedding function.