Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir poses in a knotted backless red blouse, gets BRUTALLY trolled by haters - Pic proof

Pakistani actress trolled: Haters dropped mean and nasty comments on her timeline after which she did THIS.

Dec 03, 2022

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir is an avid social media user and often shares updates about herself online. However, this time when she posted a picture of hers posing in a backless knotted blouse, troll army got after her and dropped some mean comments. However, the actress has now locked the comments option on that post. 

After getting brutally trolled online, Zoya shut her comments option on the post, keeping the trolls at bay. Check out her gorgeous picture in a cherry red saree and knotted backless blouse. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

On the work front, she made her acting debut with ARY Digital's crime drama Hania and later appeared in Deewangi. Zoya is currently playing the role of Narmeen in Hum TV's Dobara and playing the role of Sameen in ARY Digital's Mere Humsafar.

Zoya's father Nasir Adeeb is a noted screenwriter (who also wrote Maula Jutt and the Legend of Maula Jutt). Her mother is a politician and currently, she is a member of the Censor Board of Pakistan. Her late grandfather is also a movie director and actor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

Not many know that Zoya first pursued her passion as a beautician and has a salon in Lahore by the name of Sasha's by Zoya Nasir, as per information on Wikipedia. 

 

