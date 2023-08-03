Pakistani 'Bhabhi' Seema Haider To Play RAW Agent In Bollywood Film Based On Udaipur Tailor's Beheading Case?

New Delhi: Pakistani national Seema Haider, who crossed boundaries (illegally) to meet the love of her life, Sachin Meena - an Indian, has been making headlines for her move. Amid all the political hullabaloo around her being a spy and investigations underway to dig out more information about her background, there comes news of her being offered a Bollywood film.

According to a report in News18.com, Jani Firefox Production House has offered Seema Haider a movie which will be based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals. The makers apparently met Seema in Greater Noida and auditioned her.

The film will be directed by Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh where Seema, will reportedly be seen playing a RAW officer. However, as per the same report, Seema has not yet said 'yes' to the film offer. She will only give her consent after getting a clean chit from Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).



Meanwhile, the makers have already dropped the first look teaser of their movie titled 'A Tailor's Murder Story' presented under the banner of Jani Firefox Films.

For the uninitiated, Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, met Noida's Sachin Meena on the mobile game PUBG, following which, she entered India along with her four children from Nepal. Seema is already married to Ghulam Haider and has four children with him.