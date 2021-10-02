Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies in Germany, Kapil Sharma mourns his death

New Delhi: Renowned Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif died on Saturday (October 2) owing to grave health concerns in Germany. The news of his tragic demise was confirmed by Dr Mohammad Faisal, who is Pakistan's ambassador to Germany.

He had taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of the legendary comedian. He wrote, "With deep sorrow, it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way."

Take a look at his tweet:

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Alvida legend may your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

Before his death, the comedian was ailing from medical conditions and had even appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan - Imran Khan to allow him a visa so that he can travel overseas to get treated as per a report in Dawn.

Although he reportedly boarded an air ambulance to a hospital in the US, he had to stop over in Germany due to his worsening health. Later, the comedian passed away at a hospital in Germany.

He was known for his legendary comedy stage plays such as 'Buddha Ghar Pe Ha' and 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' in 1989.

Later, he went on to host his own late-night talk show titled 'The Shareef Show' which became immensely popular with many stars appearing on it as guests.

Umer has also featured on the Indian stand-up comedy show - 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' alongside Shekhar Suman and Navjot Singh Siddhu.