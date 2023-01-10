Pakistani couple burns the dance floor with their moves on Bollywood song Beedi Jalaile - Watch

New Delhi: Thanks to social media, we see viral wedding videos and posts more often than not. Similarly, after Ayesha from Pakistan became an overnight sensation grooving to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' at a wedding function, another fun video has surfaced online. This time, a couple can be seen grooving to the popular Bollywood dance number Beedi Jalaile from filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara.

The Pakistani couple can be seen dancing to the hit song at a ceremony during the wedding. Dressed in traditional attire, the woman can be seen in ravishing orange gharara while the man dancing is donning a desi Pathaani dress (kurta-salwar). Watch it here:

A video clipping has been shared on Instagram by a wedding photographer based in Pakistan.

Some time back, Pakistani viral sensation Ayesha swooned into the hearts of the audience with her wedding dance on Lata Mangeshkar's classic Mera Dil Ye Pukare. The famous video was reportedly from her friend's wedding ceremony. Later, she shared yet another video on on a Haryanvi song 'Tere Chakkar Mein'. She hails from Lahore and has 637K followers on IG already.

Social media can surely come to the rescue of its bored users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.