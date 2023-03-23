topStoriesenglish2587063
Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam, Wife Sara Blessed With A Baby Girl In The Holy Month Of Ramzan

Atif Aslam Becomes Parents Again: He married educationist Sara Bharwana in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They have two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023

Mumbai: Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbusters such as 'Aadat', 'Bakhuda', 'Jeena Jeena', 'Jaane De' and several others, has become a proud father as he and his wife Sara Bharwana welcome a baby girl.

The 'Tajdar-e-Haram' hitmaker took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the news of his baby's arrival with his fans. He posted a picture of his daughter wrapped up in pink colour baby sleepwear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The baby is named Halima. He wrote in the caption: "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived." "Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023." He also added #Ramadan in the caption.

Atif has sung many songs in Bollywood films including 'Tere Sang Yaara' from 'Rustom', 'Tu Jaane Na' and 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon' from 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Tere Bin' from 'Bas Ek Pal'.


 

