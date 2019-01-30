Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan accused of smuggling foreign currency, issued ED notice

New Delhi: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was on Wednesday issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case against him.

The 'Afreen Afreen' singer has been accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency through India for almost three years.

As per PTI, ED has sought his response regarding the Rs 2.61 crore within 45 days failing which the singer will be slapped with a 300% penalty. And in case of the non-payment, a lookout notice will be issued against him and he will be forbidden to perform anywhere in India in the future.

Back in 2011, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had intercepted Rahat and his manager Marrouf Ali Khan at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly carrying an undeclared amount of USD 1.24 lakh (Rs 89.1 lakh) and some other instruments in foreign currency.

The ED, which is the central agency to probe such forex contraventions under the FEMA, took over the case after this episode. It had initiated the step after obtaining records of the said cash from the RBI.

The singer, however, has denied any wrongdoing and said they were carrying a large amount of cash as they were travelling in a group and the act was inadvertent.

Rahat, a native of Pakistan's Faisalabad, rose to fame in India with his song 'Jiya Dhadak Dhadak' in Kunal Kemmu's 2005 release 'Kalyug'. His other popular tracks include : 'Ajj Din Chadheya' (Love Aaj Kal), 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), ''Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), 'Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji' (ishqiya), 'Teri Meri' (Bodyguard), 'Mere Rashke Qamar' (Baadshaho) among others.