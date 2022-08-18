NEW DELHI: Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is immensely popular in not only Pakistan but across the world. He is a talented Pakistani singer and has several hits and iconic tracks to his credit. Rahat, who has carved a niche for himself with his soulful songs and tracks, has hit the headlines after a video showing the singer apparently in a drunk state surfaced on the internet. The said clip featuring Rahat was widely shared on the internet on the occasion of the 24th death anniversary of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

A video featuring the 'O Re Piya' singer has surfaced on social media where he could be seen showering his love on NFAK's manager Haji, Iqbal Naqeeb. In the aforementioned clip, Rahat could be seen hugging Iqbal, adding how he holds the latter in high regard. "We are one and we will always be one," Rahat said in the video.

Soon after the video appeared, netizens started expressing their concerns about Rahat and claimed that he happened to be in an inebriated state. Some of them criticised even the singer for consuming alcohol in high quantities while others expressed that the video was shared on the internet to tarnish the image of late Pakistani singer - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. However, it is not confirmed if the singer had consumed alcohol or not, or whether he was in a jovial state and just chilling out with his close ones, at the time the video was shot.

Check out some of the reactions of social media users over Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral video:

"He is high on alcohol as usual"

"Ziada hi pee li , shame on him"

"What is wrong with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in this clip?"

"Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral video is a perfect example of why you should avoid overdosing of "Toot Siah"

On the 25th death anniversary of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat penned a heartfelt note for him saying the late singer had touched countless lives in his lifetime and even after his death, he lives through his music and family legacy. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, known as the King of Qawwali passed away at the age of 48 due to sudden cardiac arrest on August 16, 1997. He also suffered from liver and kidney issues.

In February this year, Iconic singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had tested positive for COVID-19.