Pakistani viral girl Ayesha shows off middle finger in new post, gets BRUTALLY trolled for offensive photos!

Pakistani viral sensation Ayesha dropped some pictures on her Instagram page which got her massively trolled. Here's why! 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The latest viral sensation from Pakistan, Ayesha, who hogged attention after dancing to late Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at a wedding once again made headlines. Why? Well, this time for not-so-good reasons. She took to Instagram (IG) and dropped some photos where she can be seen wearing a mask and showing off her middle finger. 

Ayesha shared several photos dressed in a wine colour sweater and black pants with white sneakers. She captioned her post: Exactly bro. #viralpost #fyp #face. Netizens commented on her post and trolled her for such offensive photos. One user wrote: Thoda sa fame kya milgaya aagaye aukaat pe, another one said: Bohat he low level pics thi wesy jisy saf saf pata chala ke awara or pendu kesy hote hai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Users bashed her for showing off a derogatory gesture after she got instant fame with the dance video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ayesha featured on the Good Morning Pakistan show where she to 'Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi' by Shazia Manzoor. She hails from Lahore and has 637K followers on IG already.

 

Pakistani viral girlayesha dance videoPakistani girlMera Dil Ye Pukare AajaLata MangeshkarPakistani viral videoViral dance videos

