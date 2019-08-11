Pakistani woman calls Priyanka Chopra 'hypocrite', actress hits back in style-Watch

close

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a combination of beauty and brains. The actress not only rules the roost but also knows how to take on her critics, albeit with grace.

Pakistani woman calls Priyanka Chopra &#039;hypocrite&#039;, actress hits back in style-Watch

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a combination of beauty and brains. The actress not only rules the roost but also knows how to take on her critics, albeit with grace.

Recently, during Beautycon Los Angeles, a Pakistani woman called Priyanka a hypocrite for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army, back in March.

The woman can be heard saying in the video, "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business."

To which Priyanka said, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India.War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me."

The video was shared by a Twitter user, kadi, who was also present at the event.

"But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came to me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love, " Priyanka signed off.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.  

 

 

