Palak Muchhal launches personal app

Mumbai: Singer Palak Muchhal of "Prem ratan dhan payo" fame has launched her personal app, and is happy that she has a personalised platform to stay connected with her fans.

Muchhal launched The Palak Muchhal Official App in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX, read a statement.

"I`m grateful for the love my fans and well-wishers have been showering upon me... to give them that love back, I`m extremely happy to announce the launch of my Personally Owned Platform (POP) -- The Palak Muchhal Official App wherein I`ll be able to stay personally connected with all my supporters," Muchhal said.

Through the app, the singer will be able to control her own social media platforms. The users will get to see live videos and behind-the-scenes photographs.

Shamik Talukder, Chief Business Officer of Escapex, said: "It is a pleasure for us to work with the extremely talented Muchhal and enable her personally owned platform.