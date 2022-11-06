topStoriesenglish
PALAK MUCHHAL

Palak Muchhal ties the knot with music director Mithoon, check out their wedding pictures

The couple was in a relationship for a long time. Their Haldi and Mehndi pictures were doing rounds on social media and today, after tieing the knot, the singer dropped her wedding clicks as well.

  • Singer Palak Muchhal has tied the knot today with popular music director Mithoon in a private ceremony. It was a close affair and only family members and close friends were present.
  • The couple was in a relationship for a long time. Their Haldi and Mehndi pictures were doing rounds on social media and today, after tieing the knot, the singer dropped her wedding clicks as well.

Palak Muchhal ties the knot with music director Mithoon, check out their wedding pictures

New Delhi: Singer Palak Muchhal has tied the knot today with popular music director Mithoon in a private ceremony. It was a close affair and only family members and close friends were present.

The couple was in a relationship for a long time. Their Haldi and Mehndi pictures were doing rounds on social media and today, after tieing the knot, the singer dropped her wedding clicks as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Palak has shared wedding pictures on her social media handle in which she and Mithoon look like an adorably perfect couple. Sharing her happy day pictures with fans, Palak wrote in the caption, "And forever begins..." Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, many celeb pals have dropped congratulatory comments.

Palak donned a red colored lehenga with golden work on it. On the other hand, Mithoon carried an off-white sherwani and paired it with a maroon-colored turban and dupatta.

