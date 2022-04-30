New Delhi: Popular television face Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is slowly making her own niche standing in the glamour world. She featured in the 'Bijlee Bijlee' music video by Harrdy Sandhu and became a massive hit, giving her the limelight. Now, she opened up about her personal life in her recent chat.

In an interview with Bombay Times, when asked about her thoughts on love and marriage after what mom Shweta has gone through, Palak Tiwari reacted, "I have always seen my mother be a good wife. I have also seen my naani. So, I know that love exists, and my idea of love and marriage has not been tainted. But I have also realised that one should not rush into marriage. If you feel something is wrong with the person, it’s better to leave him at that moment. Women struggle with that the most and I have seen that with not just my mother, but women from around the world. We keep justifying things for our partners because we want to see the good in people. It’s a great quality, but it will come back to bite. That’s not love or at least that’s not the kind of love I want – not now, not ever."

She was also asked to comment on her relations with her estranged father Raja Chaudhary, to which she replied saying, "After going through sobriety, he is finding himself again and is in a really good place. It’s been a fresh start for us. Also, people expect us to go back to being the perfect father-daughter duo, but that’s not how it works. We have spent a fair amount of time apart from each other because he was dealing with his issues and I was growing up. Now that we are getting to know each other, it’s from scratch."

Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', a psychological thriller starring Arbaaz Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji and Shivin Narang.