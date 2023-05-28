topStoriesenglish2614841
PALAK TIWARI

Palak Tiwari Flaunts Her Curves In Blue Monokini, Shares Glimpse From Her Dreamy Vacay

Palak exuded confidence and radiance as she soaked up the sun in the sun-kissed images. She slayed in a blue monokini as it perfectly complemented her toned physique.

New Delhi: Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari has been the talk of the time for quite some time now. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans. The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress turned heads with her bold photos in a swimsuit on Sunday. She is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives and has been sharing glimpses on her social media handle. She left her fans in awe as she flaunted her perfect curves in a blue monokini.

Palak exuded confidence and radiance as she soaked up the sun in the sun-kissed images. She slayed in a blue monokini as it perfectly complemented her toned physique, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty and style. Palak effortlessly carried herself with grace, making it evident that she is a true fashionista. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One wrote, "Gorgeous" "Awesome" wrote another. "Hot" added a third user.

On the work front, Palak rose to fame after she featured in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' The film released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid, and starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film received a lot of praise from the audience.

Palak will be seen in a very different role in her next project 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film`s cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.

