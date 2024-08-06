Palak Tiwari Gets Irritated By The Paparazzi; Netizens Say She Is Fuming As She Is Without Makeup

Mumbai: Sometimes you get irked by the unnecessary attention but being a celebrity the privacy goes to toss. This time Palak Tiwari looked visibly upset with the paparazzi clicking her in town. It seemed like it was an unexpected attention, and she wasn't prepared to get clicked. In the video, Palak Tiwari was seen asking the paparazzi' Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log' after they almost mobbed her while clicking. However, the netizens have mixed responses to her reaction, and many are questioning her attitude for the same. Palak was seen in no makeup look, and many assumed that only because she wasn't in her usual glam look she was uncomfortable and angry.

Watch the video of Palak Tiwari reacting unhappily after getting clicked by the paparazzi in town.

Palak Tiwari's dark circles were visible and netizens felt she didn't want her non-glamorous appearance to be out and hence she was fuming. Palak is even alleged by the trollers that she is just acting as many paparazzi and celebrities claimed that there are celebs who act surprised by the paparazzi's presence despite themselves informing them about their whereabouts.

One user wrote," lol Khud bulao paps n fir acting karlo". Another user wrote,"Poor girl is looking different with less makeup and so is embarrassed." One more user said," Isko main pehchan nahi payi that she s palak without makeup structure hi alag hai inka".

Palak Tiwari often makes headlines for her alleged affair with Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress is reportedly dating Ibrahim for three years now and the couple are going very strong.



