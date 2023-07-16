Palak Tiwari Stuns In Black Bralette, Grey Bottoms; Fans Call Her Disha Patani's 'Competition' - Watch

New Delhi: Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari has been the talk of the time for quite some time now. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans. The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress turned heads with her bold avatar as she dropped stunning pictures on social media. In the recent post, Palak can be seen effortlessly rocking a black bralette paired with stylish grey denim jeans and these pictures have taken over the internet.

Palak walked the ramp as a showstopper for a popular brand Calvin Klein in Mumbai yesterday. In her recent post, she can be seen wearing the same brand and outfit that she walked on the ramp in. Palak left her locks open and opted for bold eyes. Her signature nude lipstick can be seen complimenting the look once again.

The video of her walking the ramp as a showstopper is going viral on social media and many fans are praising the actress' efforts. Many are calling her 'Disha Patani's competition' as well.

On the work front, Palak rose to fame after she featured in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' The film released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid, and starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film received a lot of praise from the audience.

Palak will be seen in a very different role in her next project 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film`s cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.