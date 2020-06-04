Pallavi Joshi starrer short film 'Painful Pride' explores issue of menopause

Mumbai: A new short film titled "Painful Pride", starring Pallavi Joshi and Rituraj Singh, deals with the issue of menopause that is still a taboo in society. The film is directed by Saumitra Singh and produced by Maansi.

While several male and female celebrities have been promoting the campaign #ItsJustaPeriod about menstrual hygiene on social media, producer Maansi says it is time to highlight the equally significant issue of menopause.

"I do believe that menopause is a lesser-talked issue and that's where the idea to make the short film 'Painful Pride' stemmed from. I wonder how people are comfortable to talk about periods and menstruation but still find menopause as a taboo. I strongly feel that this is a serious issue, too. Women not only go through depression during this phase but also face physical and emotional issues, especially relationship issues, with their partners, kids, parents or even at work. It is a silent issue where women are not allowed to talk freely. Being a woman, it's my responsibility to create ," said Mansi.

She added: "During the ongoing pandemic, a lot of women are facing menopause, with increasing issues like work from home, stress, lack of sleep, balancing household chores, managing kids and so on. It is good to see a lot of male/female celebrities talking about menstruation. So, why not on Menopause?"

"Through 'Painful Pride' I, along with my social media team, have been running several kinds of campaigns that help in raising awareness about the subject including myths around menopause. We are also doing a campaign around the survey on women dealing with menopause in the current scenario of the pandemic," Maansi informed about executing the campaigns.