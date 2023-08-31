Paloma Dhillon, Suhana Khan: Rising Stars Who Are Set To Make Bollywood Debut

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656180
From romantic sagas to contemporary dramas, these debutants are ready to captivate audiences with their charm, talent, and charisma.

New Delhi: As the world of Bollywood continues to evolve, ushering in fresh talent and new faces is a tradition that keeps the industry vibrant and exciting. The entertainment industry brings forth a wave of promising actresses who are set to make their grand entry onto the silver screen. From romantic sagas to contemporary dramas, these debutants are ready to captivate audiences with their charm, talent, and charisma. Let's take a closer look at the Bollywood actresses who are all set to mark their debut.

Paloma Dhillon is all set to make her acting debut in Avnish Barjatya's directorial venture, 'Dono'. The film, brought to you by the iconic Rajshri Productions, promises to be a heartwarming love story that follows the journey of two strangers united by destiny. With the legacy of films like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' behind them, 'Dono' is set to carry the signature Rajshri touch, making it a highly anticipated debut for Paloma Dhillon. The film is scheduled for release on 5th October.


The much-awaited debut of Suhana Khan is finally happening in Zoya Akhtar's 'Archies', which is slated to hit the screens in December. Known for her distinct style and impactful storytelling, Zoya Akhtar is set to bring out the best in this star kid. With a stellar cast and a touch of Zoya's brilliance, 'Archies' is gearing up to be a cinematic treat. 

Another actress stepping onto the scene is Khushi Kapoor, making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s 'Archies'. The film's intriguing trailer has already garnered attention, building excitement for Khushi Kapoor's entrance into the world of Bollywood. With her captivating presence and strong backing from Zoya Akhtar, Khushi is already winning hearts and is poised to become the next generation's leading actress.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, has created a lot of buzz and excitement for her debut. Shanaya, who already has a large social media following, has been the talk of the town due to reports regarding her debut. According to speculations, the young actress will make her debut in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' project 'Bedhadak'.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin sister, Pashmina Roshan recently made a stir with the announcement of the relaunch of 'Ishq Vishk', generating enormous interest among the public. Fans have very little information about her on the web, adding to the anticipation for her Bollywood debut. Pashmina, who stars in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ with online sensation Rohit Saraf and child actor Jibraan Khan, released the motion poster for the same in style.

 

