हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson recreates 'Baywatch' aura as she runs in skin-tight wetsuit

The age-defying beauty turned heads as she frolicked on the beach and showed off her sensational figure in a skin-tight, unzipped wetsuit.

Pamela Anderson recreates &#039;Baywatch&#039; aura as she runs in skin-tight wetsuit

Brisbane: Actress Pamela Anderson re-lived her "Baywatch" moment as she ran along a beach in a skin-tight wetsuit.

The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in "Baywatch", was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia, reports mirror.co.uk.

The age-defying beauty turned heads as she frolicked on the beach and showed off her sensational figure in a skin-tight, unzipped wetsuit.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a similar beachy fashion, with her loose curls flowing in the sea-breeze. She accentuated her glamorous beauty with a full make-up look including heavy mascara and lashings of lipgloss.

The star captured the attention on onlooking photographers who snapped away as the ageless beauty filmed an advertisement for Australian roadside services company, Ultra Tune.

Anderson's visit to the Gold Coast comes just months after the star's high-profile split from her ex-boyfriend Adil Rami.

Back in the summer, the Baywatch icon alleged her ex-beau cheated on her with his former partner and led a double life when they were together.

 

Tags:
Pamela AndersonBaywatch
Next
Story

Sonu Sood: I have a long way to go as an actor

Must Watch

PT19M23S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day