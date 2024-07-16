New Delhi: Pan India actor Yash of KGF fame was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he arrived in the city to attend the high and might wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, what truly set the internet abuzz was Yash's striking new look, which fans speculate might be for his upcoming film, 'Toxic'.

The actor was dressed in a sleek ensemble, and Yash's airport look quickly became the talk of the town. Fans took to social media to express their admiration, flooding platforms with praises for the actor's new avatar. Checkout what netizens have to say:

A user writes "Those #kgf long hairs are cutted down and this looks very fresh and new and it perfectly suits for @Toxic_themovie" #YashBOSS

Another writes "#Yash's New Look "

Another writes "finally a new look after ages & its... @TheNameIsYash #ToxicTheMovie #Yash"

Another writes "Every Frame….. He Carries Different AURA #YashBOSS #ToxicTheMovie #YashBossNewLook"

On the work front, Yash will next be seen in Toxic which is a Kannada action thriller. It will be helmed by Geetu Mohandas. Reportedly, the cast includes Yash in the lead role with names like Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani being speculated to play the female counterparts.

However, the cast has not been officially announced yet.