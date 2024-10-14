Panchayat Actress Neena Gupta Becomes Nani, Shares Adorable Picture With Her Granddaughter

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace fashion designer and popular businesswoman Masaba Gupta is blessed with a baby girl. The good news was shared by the Panchayat actress Neena Gupta who has now become a Nani. Neena shared an adorable picture of hugging her granddaughter close to her heart and expressed her happiness by sharing,” Meri beti Ki beti”. Neena’s post on Instagram went viral and everyone showered love on the new mommy and Nani in the town.

Masaba Gupta is one of the popular names in B Town and she has also acted in her web series based on her life along with mom Neena Gupta titled Masaba Masaba. Now it will be interesting to watch if they will reveal the face of the baby in the second season of the show.

Masaba is very fond of her mother Neena Gupta and her journey, in her interview while embracing her pregnancy she mentioned how she will proudly tell the story of her mom to her kids. Masaba welcomed her baby girl on October 11 and shared the news with an adorable post along with hubby Sataydeep Misra.