Panchayat actress Sunita Rajwar bags comedy film 'Aanchi' set in pandemic

New Delhi: Sunita Rajwar, an actor best known for portraying Kranti Devi in the popular online series Panchayat, is returning in the new movie "Aanchi" as Bakait Biwi Sangita, another lively and outspoken character. The movie is being advertised as a rare instance of comedy set during the Pandemic. produced by Komal Unawnay of Paper Plate Pictures and Mekbrand productions under the direction of Lucky Hansraj. It will be released on August 25th and also features Ishtiyak Khan and Subrat Datta.

Sharing insights about her role she said,"My character in Aanchhi is about a lady who is from the outskirts of a town. She is not qualified but is very outspoken, intelligent and a fun person."

Talking about the film she further said,"The film is shot during the pandemic period so it has some essence of that in the film. The movie revolves around a series of misunderstood events and how one thing leads to another. And how my family benefits from this confusion. It's a comedy of errors."

Providing an explanation of what led her to accept the role she said,"Lucky ji our director himself called me and narrated me about the plot of the film and the character sketch. Frankly speaking, this movie was shot very close to the pandemic and I really wanted to step out and work when this opportunity knocked on my door. I was enthusiastic about it and didn't want to lose it. So after hearing all the briefings about the film I green signalled for the it.

Finally describing her working experience in the film she said,"Honestly, this was one of the best experience I ever had. Because it was very short period of time like a week or so after the narration I had to join the set for shooting. When I went there everything was ready, the costumes were perfect and the team was awesome. The unit consisted of very simple people. The place where we shot wasn't a big society, it was a near a Adivasi Basti. Also for the first time, I met a female sound recordist. My co-actors were from NSD, I knew some of them, Subhra Datta is really good friend of mine. It was a wonderful experience, I thoroughly enjoyed working with Lucky ji and Komal Unawnay Mam."

In addition to her roles as Kranti Devi in Panchayat season 2 and Bittu's mother in Gullak, Sunita Rajwar has acted in movies such as Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Kedarnath, Stree, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.