'Pandya Store' Actor Akshay Kharodia Announces Separation From Wife Divya 3 Years After Marriage

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kharodia, best known for his role in the popular television series Pandya Store, has announced his separation from his wife, Divya Punetha, just three years after their marriage. The actor took to social media on Saturday to share the deeply personal news with his fans and followers.

In a heartfelt post, Akshay shared a series of pictures featuring Divya and their daughter, Ruhi, and revealed that the decision to part ways had come after much reflection and numerous emotional conversations. He wrote, 'With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways.'

Describing the separation as an incredibly difficult choice, Akshay expressed his gratitude for the time they spent together. 'Divya has been an irreplaceable part of my life, and the love, laughter, and memories we’ve shared will always remain precious to me,' he added.

While announcing their separation, the actor emphasized their continued commitment to their daughter. 'Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the center of our world. As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being,' Akshay wrote.

The actor also requested privacy for his family during this challenging period. 'This is not an easy moment for our family, and we ask for your understanding, kindness, and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. Please remember us not for this moment of separation, but for the love and joy we once shared. Thank you for standing by us with your support and compassion."' he concluded.

Akshay and Divya tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dehradun in 2021. A year later, in April 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruhi. Since sharing the news, both Akshay and Divya have received an outpouring of support from fans, friends, and colleagues who have expressed their empathy and encouragement as the family navigates this new chapter.