PANKAJ TRIPATHI

Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Main ATAL Hoon Makers Meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow - See Pic

Main Atal Hoon will release in theatres this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Main ATAL Hoon Makers Meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow - See Pic

New Delhi: Talented actor Pankaj Tripathi, film producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Ravi Jadhav recently met the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The team of 'Main Atal Hoon' discussed about their film, the most anticipated biopic of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and their shoot plans in the state's capital city, Lucknow. 

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Main ATAL Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. 

The picture was shared on Instagram by the CM with the caption: आज लखनऊ में प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता श्री पंकज त्रिपाठी जी, फिल्म निर्माता श्री विनोद भानुशाली जी और फिल्म निर्देशक श्री रवी जाधव जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shri Yogi Adityanath (@myogi_adityanath)

‘Main ATAL Hoon’, presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali. 

The film will release in theatres this year.

