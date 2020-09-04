Papa, I miss you each day and will always love you, writes daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on father Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary!

New Delhi: Hindi cinema's one of the finest actors, Rishi Kapoor left this world for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. He left behind an illuminating cinematic legacy, grieving fans, family and friends, mourning his irrevocable loss.

Rishi Kapoor's darling daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heartfelt note on father's birth anniversary (September 4). She shared a series of pictures along with a caption which reads: Papa,

They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever!

I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us!

You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today!

I miss you each day & will always love you!

Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.