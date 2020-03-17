हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Paras Chhabra not liable to pay anything to designers'

Responding to such allegations, Paras' spokesperson has issued a statement, stating that he is not liable to pay anything to the designers.

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestant Paras Chhabra has landed in a new controversy. His designers have alleged that Paras has not paid dues for the clothes he wore inside the house.

In a recent interview to SpotboyE, one of the designers said: "It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain, hence I haven't got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it."

Responding to such allegations, Paras' spokesperson has issued a statement, stating that he is not liable to pay anything to the designers.

"These are false allegations by the stylists to gain cheap publicity. Nearly after two months if this is what they are trying to do, we call it disgusting and uncalled for.

"They have taken due mileage and credits from Paras as it was a pure collaboration and should value it and they had approached Paras for a barter deal and he is not liable to pay anything. Collaboration means, there are no finances involved or anything that they are claiming," the statement read.

 

